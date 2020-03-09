Revlon announces restructuring, debt refinancing

Revlon (NYSE:REV) has announced a restructuring program alongside a debt refinancing in hopes of a company transformation.

An agreement with Jefferies will refinance the company's senior notes due February 2021 and its 2019 term loan, extend near-term maturities and deliver new funding, it says.

It will bring $850M in new financing to repay its 5.75% notes maturing 2021 (of which there are $500M outstanding), and the term loan which has $200M outstanding. That's expected to close in Q2.

Its restructuring program will consider job cuts among other measures to enhance cost efficiency and improve operating margin. Revlon is targeting annualized cost reductions of $200M-$230M by the end of 2022.

It continues to work with Goldman Sachs on reviewing strategic alternatives.