Clorox upped to Buy at Argus as one of few to enjoy boost from virus

Clorox (CLX +0.9% ), which has climbed 14% YTD as one of the few stocks that have been spared by the coronavirus selloff, is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $95 price target at Argus, which expects sales of the company's products to benefit from the outbreak.

Analyst John Staszak notes the company is adding to its inventory of disinfectants in response to the virus and is expanding distribution, increasing promotional spending and introducing new products such as smaller, more profitable containers of Clorox bleach.

Staszak says Clorox expects ad spending to rise to more than 10% of revenue, with promotional spending increasing over the remainder of the year, but stronger gross margins should partly offset the higher spending.

CLX's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.