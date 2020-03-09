What to stock up on for coronavirus, and who should avoid non-essential travel, according to the CDC

In a media briefing on Monday about the novel coronavirus, the CDC's Dr. Nancy Messonnier warned that "many people in the United States" will be exposed to the virus and "there's a good chance many will become sick."

She recommended that people over 60 should stock up on food, medication and other necessities so they "can minimize trips to the store" and "stay close to home." Those in their 80s or 90s, and those with chronic health conditions should be even more cautious. "Make sure you have supplies on hand like routine medications for blood pressure and diabetes, and over-the-counter medicines and medical supplies to treat fever and other symptoms."

After referencing the government's advice to avoid cruise ships, she added that adding that people at a higher risk should also cancel or reschedule "non-essential travel, such as long plane trips."

The explicit advice to people in higher risk groups to avoid non-essential air travel is a further negative for the airlines American (NASDAQ:AAL), United (NASDAQ:UAL), Delta (NYSE:DAL), Southwest (NYSE:LUV), JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK), whose stocks have been some of the hardest hit in the coronavirus selloff (though some believe they are a buy on valuation).