U.S. status as net oil exporter at risk amid oil price crash

America's days as a net petroleum exporter "may be numbered," as plunging oil prices threaten domestic production, Bloomberg writes.

The U.S. only in recent months began exporting more oil than it imports, thanks to record shale production in fields such as the Permian Basin, but after the worst price rout in nearly three decades, domestic drillers are facing a million-barrel drop in production that could curb U.S. exports and set back the country's strive toward energy independence.

For four of the last six weeks, the U.S. has shipped out more crude and refined products than it has brought in, but the margin is relatively thin; if shale output falls by 1M bbl/day this year, as Bloomberg estimates, it could be enough to take the U.S. from net exporter back to net importer.

WTI crude collapsed 25% today to close at $31.13/bbl, well below the average breakeven price for most producers in the three biggest U.S. shale fields.

According to Rystad data, wells drilled by Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Crownquest Operating in the Permian Basin can turn profits at $31/bbl oil, while Oxy's wells in Colorado's DJ Basin also are in the money at that price - but that's not the case for the rest of the shale industry.

"Even the best operators will have to reduce activity," says Rystad's head of shale research Artem Abramov. "It's not only about commerciality of the wells. It's a lot about corporate cash flow balances. It's almost impossible to be fully cash flow neutral this year with this price decline."

