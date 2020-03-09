Sotherly Hotels and Park Hotels & Resorts withdraws guidance on coronavirus impact

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) adds to the list of lodging REITs withdrawing guidance amid growing concerns about the COVID-19 virus outbreak

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) reports $30M in lost rooms revenue from group customer cancellations, primarily in March and April.

Park Hotels & Resorts expect to see a material impact in 1H20. The company expect to recoup some of the lost revenue in the form of cancellation fees as well as rebooked events, company is primarily focused on implementing cost containment strategies.

Sotherly Hotels expects governmental travel advisories, increased travel restrictions from corporations, and significant airline flight cancellations to adversely impact the Company’s financial results for Q1 2020 and FY20.

SOHO +1.7% after hours to $3.37

