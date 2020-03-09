Crude oil claws back some ground after Monday's rout

WTI crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) +6% to $33.01/bbl and Brent (NYSEARCA:BNO) +6.9% to $36.75/bbl, trying to recoup some of yesterday's disastrous losses on hopes that a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia will not be sustained.

Both benchmarks sank to their lowest since February 2016 and posted their biggest one-day percentage declines since January 1991 at the outset of the Gulf War.

"Saudis and other Middle Eastern producers have their budgetary constraints [and] Russia is starved for cash," says Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer of Probis Group. "So the dynamics of all those put together will mean they will come to an agreement somewhere."

But analysts do not expect oil prices to quickly regain yesterday's 25% plunge, as the coronavirus outbreak cuts demand.

"Oil prices rarely stay below the marginal cash cost of supply. But with the anticipated inventory build in (the first half), we struggle to find conviction in a snap back for oil," Bernstein Energy says.

