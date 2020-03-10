In Hubei, things are starting to look brighter

Leaders in Hubei Province, the source of the global coronavirus outbreak, laid out plans to ease restrictions on Monday following a significant drop in the daily number of new infections and deaths from Covid-19.

Officials said the government would lift travel restrictions in areas of low risk, allowing people to return to work.

Much of Hubei has been in lockdown since January.

“Currently, epidemic containment in Hubei Province has been shown promising developments and a sustained positive momentum, but the tasks of prevention and control remain arduous,” the official daily publication of Hubei said, adding that the province would, “advance the planning so that people can move around in a safe and orderly way and enterprises can revive production.”