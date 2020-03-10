Blackstone in talks for $4B deal to take SOHO China private

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is in exclusive talks to take SOHO China Ltd. private, Reuters reports - a vote of confidence in what would be one of the company's biggest bets on China.

The deal would amount to $4B, as Blackstone reportedly offered HK$6/share (about $0.77/share) to take the office developer private - nearly a 100% premium to SOHO's January prices of about HK$3.03/share.

Blackstone would also reportedly take over SOHO debt that amounted to 32.68B yuan (about $4.7B) as of last June.

SOHO China's investment properties were valued at $8.78B as of the same report.