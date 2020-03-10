Alibaba's delivery teams return to pre-outbreak levels

Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) package and meal delivery units are fully staffed at pre-coronavirus levels, "the latest example of how China’s largest corporations are getting back to work after Beijing’s entreaty to safeguard economic growth," Bloomberg writes.

Cainiao, meal delivery unit Eli.me and grocery chain Freshippo are all back at full strength, according to a spokesperson.

Cainiao, of which BABA owns 60%, boasts a network of millions of delivery people that can handle more than a billion packages daily during peak demand.

Last week, Alibaba rival JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) forecast at least 10% revenue growth this quarter, suggesting surprising resilience in online retail.