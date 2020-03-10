Tesla plans to hike Shanghai factory's car parts production - Reuters

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) plans to boost production capacity for certain car parts at its $2B factory in Shanghai, as it seeks to localize its supply chain in the world's biggest auto market, Reuters reports, citing a government document it has seen.

It plans to add lines to make more battery packs, electric motors, and motor controllers. It also wants to almost double its annual capacity to produce cooling pipes, a key part of the car's heat management system, to 260,000 sets per year from 150,000.

The U.S. automaker, which started delivering Model 3 electric sedans from its Shanghai factory in December, is also building another stamping line to speed up car production at the facility.

According to a Shanghai government filing in 2018, Tesla plans to churn out 150,000 Model 3 sedans at the plant then boost output to 250,000 a year.