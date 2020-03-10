Ikea plans to sell on Tmall in China

IKEA plans to start selling its wares on Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) Chinese e-commerce platform Tmall, the first time the world's biggest furniture retailer has sold through a third-party in its history.

Its virtual store on Tmall, initially a six-month test in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Anhui provinces on China's East Coast, will complement its own stores, online store, and shopping app, Ikea said.

“We are testing this to see ‘how does this impact our brand, how does this impact our infrastructure, our own stores and e-commerce, do we reach new segments," Tolga Oncu, head of retail at Ingka, which owns most IKEA stores, told Reuters.