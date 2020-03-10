Goldman energy funds NAV materially hurt by volatility

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) asset managers scaled back borrowing for two energy funds, which saw their top holdings fall by a third in two days after "unprecedented" volatility in commodity prices hurt their net asset value materially, Bloomberg reports.

The company will "effectively eliminate the net leverage" of its MLP Income Opportunities Fund and MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund, its asset management arm said in two statements.

The funds had combined assets of ~$590B at the end of January, mainly in master limited partnerships that operate in U.S. oil and gas pipelines and terminals, the company says on its website.

Leverage for the Energy Renaissance Fund was 37.97% and for the MLP Income Fund was 39.21% at that time, according to its website.

“The recent market volatility coupled with the effective elimination of leverage has resulted in a material impact to the Fund’s net asset value,” it said, without being specific.

The decision signals that the oil price collapse, which is threatening America's booming output and exports, could increase the likelihood of defaults and bankruptcies by shale drillers.