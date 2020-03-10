Futures point to the green after Trump floats payroll tax cut

Stocks appear to be set to bounce after the S&P 500's worst day since the 2008 financial crisis.

The reversal comes after President Trump says he plans to discuss a payroll tax cut with Congress to offset the negative economic effects of the coronavirus.

S&P futures gain 2.9% , the Dow futures rise 2.8% , and Nasdaq futures are up 3.4% .

Treasury are retracing some of yesterday's surge; 10-year yield rises 8 basis points to 0.65%.

Volatility, though, hasn't vanished; the Cboe Volatility Index jumps 18% to 49.65.

Crude oil rises 6.6% to $33.19 per barrel; gold falls 0.8% to $1,662.90 per ounce.

The U.S. Dollar Index gains 0.7% to 95.57.

Japan's Nikkei 225 Index closed up 0.9% , Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 1.4% , and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.8% .