Futures point to the green after Trump floats payroll tax cut

Stocks appear to be set to bounce after the S&P 500's worst day since the 2008 financial crisis.
The reversal comes after President Trump says he plans to discuss a payroll tax cut with Congress to offset the negative economic effects of the coronavirus.
S&P futures gain 2.9%, the Dow futures rise 2.8%, and Nasdaq futures are up 3.4%.
Treasury are retracing some of yesterday's surge; 10-year yield rises 8 basis points to 0.65%.
Volatility, though, hasn't vanished; the Cboe Volatility Index jumps 18% to 49.65.
Crude oil rises 6.6% to $33.19 per barrel; gold falls 0.8% to $1,662.90 per ounce.
The U.S. Dollar Index gains 0.7% to 95.57.
Japan's Nikkei 225 Index closed up 0.9%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 1.4%, and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.8%.
In Europe, though, the bleeding continues. With all of Italy now on lock-down, the Stoxx Europe 600 falls 7.4%, the FTSE 100 sinks 7.7%, the DAX drops 7.9%, and Italy's FTSE MIB skids 11%. Update: Europe is now trading up.
Now read: Futures gain 2% in evening action »