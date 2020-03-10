Novavax up 17% premarket on advancement of coronavirus vaccine

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI) has awarded $4M to Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) to support the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. It is currently assessing multiple candidates in animal models.

The parties are in talks about additional funds to support the company's costs through Phase 1 (expected to begin in late spring).

Novavax plans to use its proprietary Matrix-M adjuvant with its vaccine candidates to enhance immune responses.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) will provide contract development and manufacturing services and will supply product through Phase 1 testing.