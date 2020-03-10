Christopher & Banks reports improved Q4 results Y/Y

Christopher & Banks (OTCQX:CBKC) reports comparable sales declined 3.6% in Q4

Gross margin rate expanded 290 bps to 30.4%, primarily due to reduced occupancy costs as well as merchandise margin improvement.

SG&A expense rate improved ~220 bps to 34% due to lower expenses and leverage on higher sales.

Merchandise Inventories up 1.6% to $41.7M.

Store count -10 Y/Y to 447.

FY2020 Guidance: Comparable sales : increase in the low-single digits; Gross margin rate: +200 bps to +350 bps; Adjusted EBITDA: to be between breakeven and a positive $5M.

The company intends to end the FY2020 with positive cash and no outstanding borrowings under its asset-based Credit Facility.

