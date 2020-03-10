MediciNova expands development of lead candidate into respiratory failure

Based on encouraging results from an animal study, MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) plans to initiate development of lead candidate MN-166 (ibudilast) for severe pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), a type of life-threatening respiratory failure caused by infections, sepsis, severe bleeding or injury.

MN-166 is an orally available, small molecule phosphodiesterase-4 and -10 inhibitor and a macrophage migration inhibitory factor inhibitor that suppresses pro-inflammatory cytokines and promotes neurotrophic factors. Its anti-neuroinflammatory and neuroprotective actions are the basis for the potential treatment of diseases like multiple sclerosis (MS) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The company has Fast Track status in the U.S. for both.

The company is also developing the candidate for degenerative cervical myelopathy, chemo-induced peripheral neuropathy, glioblastoma and certain types of substance dependence.