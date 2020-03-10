Dana expands construction equipment lineup

Dana (NYSE:DAN) says it's introducing two new Spicer axle models for medium-to-large telehandlers.

The company notes the models will help expand the current lineup of drive and motion technologies for construction equipment.

"The focus on hybridization and electrification in construction vehicles has become increasingly important for our customers," says Dana exec Aziz Aghili. "Dana continues to invest in our engineering resources and manufacturing capacity to help construction-equipment manufacturers optimize the performance of vehicle architectures while leveraging new technologies," adds Aghili.

Shares of Dana fell off 11.36% yesterday, but could recover today with stock market index futures pointing to a big rally.

Source: Press Release