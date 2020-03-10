Booking Holdings sized up favorably amid travel market meltdown

Credit Suisse sees Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) having a U-shaped recovery with the company not reaching 2019 booking dollar levels until 2022.

"Prior external headwinds usually offered mitigating factors such as alternate destinations and/or an ongoing opportunity to cater to the more well-to-do consumer, but COVID-19 is global and impacts Booking's entire user base regardless of economic circumstance," notes the firm.

CS maintains its Outperform rating on BKNG following the 37% plunge from its high due to the potential for better-than-expected room nights and booking growth, realization of open-ended outbound travel growth opportunity in China and optionality for better-than-expected FCF generation due to a more aggressive shift to merchant.

Shares of BKNG are up 2.76% premarket to $1,570.

Previously: Booking -1.8% after pulling Q1 guidance (March 9)