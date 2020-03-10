City Office REIT adopts $100M stock buyback program

City Office REIT's (NYSE:CIO) board has approved a share repurchase plan authorizing the company to buy up to $100M of its outstanding shares of common stock.
Under the share repurchase program, the shares may be repurchased from time to time using a variety of methods, which may include open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise.
At the stock's closing price of $9.46 on Monday, $100M could buy ~10.6M shares of its stock, or about 19% of its shares outstanding.
In the past three months, CIO has declined 28% vs. the real estate sector median performance of -17%.
