City Office REIT adopts $100M stock buyback program

City Office REIT's (NYSE:CIO) board has approved a share repurchase plan authorizing the company to buy up to $100M of its outstanding shares of common stock.

Under the share repurchase program, the shares may be repurchased from time to time using a variety of methods, which may include open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise.

At the stock's closing price of $9.46 on Monday, $100M could buy ~10.6M shares of its stock, or about 19% of its shares outstanding.

In the past three months, CIO has declined 28% vs. the real estate sector median performance of -17%.