COVID-19 test for BD Max System CE Mark'd

CerTest Biotec and Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) announce CE Mark certification of the VIASURE SARS-CoV-2 Real Time PCR Detection Kit adapted for BDX's automated molecular diagnostic platform called the BD Max System.

The real-time reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assay, developed by CerTest, detects the presence of the coronavirus by amplifying a fragment of the S gene of the virus.

The BD Max System can generate results from up to 24 samples in less than three hours.

The test kit is not yet available in the U.S.