Qualcomm target cut on supply chain disruption

RBC has maintained a Sector Perform rating on Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and cut the target from $92 to $81. The company has a Bullish average sell-side rating.

Analyst Mitch Steves cites the likelihood that Q2 results will come in close to the low end of the guidance due to the coronavirus-related smartphone supply chain disruption.

Steves says the disruptions "are likely impacting both the Mar- qtr and the upcoming guidance as well," even though checks are showing the supply chain "picking up at this point in time."

Qualcomm is estimated to report earnings on April 29.

More action: Nomura starts QCOM at Buy and a $98 target, a 35% upside.