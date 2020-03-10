Marathon Oil to cut full-year capex by $500M

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) +18.7% pre-market after announcing an immediate capital spending reduction of at least $500M from its previously planned 2020 capital spending budget of $2.4B.

The revised capex of $1.9B or less represents a ~30% reduction from 2019 levels.

Marathon says it will suspend further resource play exploration drilling and leasing activity, suspend all operated drilling and completion activity in Oklahoma, and "meaningfully reduce" operated drilling and completion activity in the Northern Delaware.

The company says it maintains a strong financial foundation, ending 2019 with ~$3.9B of liquidity and no near-term debt maturities.