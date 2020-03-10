Italy negotiating with banks for mortgage relief - Bloomberg

The Italian government is negotiating with banks to provide breaks from debt payments including mortgages as people and businesses are affected by a national lockdown to contain the coronavirus, Bloomberg reports, citing a radio interview with Deputy Finance Minister Laura Castelli.

Italy is also considering relief for temporary layoffs and other fiscal measures to support the economy, she said.

New economic measures will be announced soon through a decree, Castelli said.

On Monday, the Italian government expanded severe restrictions on travel and public activities to the entire nation, just two days after imposing more limited restriction on the region around Milan.

“If the government seeks to use banks as a vehicle to channel expansionary measures, banks should not be directly affected,” Jacopo Ceccatelli, CEO of Marzotto SIM SpA, told Bloomberg News. “Whatever the banks give to their customers should be covered by the government.”

