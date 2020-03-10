Conmed cuts Q1 outlook due to COVID-19

Citing the expected headwinds caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) has trimmed its Q1 constant currency revenue growth forecast to 2-4% from 5-6%. Non-GAAP EPS growth should be mid-single digit versus previous guidance of low-double digit.

A favorable adjustment in the expected Q1 effective tax rate should partially offset the negative financial impact of the coronavirus situation.

The company will update 2020 guidance when it releases Q1 results.

CEO Curt Hartman and CFO Todd Garner will participant in a virtual presentation as part of the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference at 10:15 am ET today.