Ovintiv seeks to reassure markets after yesterday's 72% plunge

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) +68.4% pre-market, following yesterday's 72% collapse, after reiterating its "strong capital structure, significant liquidity and operational flexibility."

Ovintiv says it will cut near-term capital spending to "maintain free cash neutrality in the current market conditions," but it does not specify by how much. "When combined with cost savings, we are confident that we can do this while maintaining the scale of our business."

The company says more than 70% of 2020 crude oil and condensate production and 2020 natural gas production is hedged at prices significantly above the current market.

Ovintiv also says the U.S. shelf registration filing made last Friday was part of a normal course renewal, and it has no current intentions of issuing any debt or equity under the shelf.