Washington Prime CEO buys $100K more of stock

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) CEO Louis Conforti takes advantage of WPG's falling stock price and shells out ~$100K to add to his stake in the company.

He acquired 46,500 shares of WPG at $2.16 per share yesterday, bringing his direct holdings to 925,990 shares, according to an SEC filing.

Washington Prime shares have declined 49% in the past three months, vs. real estate sector median performance of -17% during the same time period.

