Boeing engineers ratify, technical workers reject contract offers

Boeing (NYSE:BA) +5.4% pre-market following yesterday's 13% drubbing, after the FAA told the company the 737 MAX wiring does not meet legal standards because of the threat of a short-circuit.

The union that represents thousands of Boeing employees said late yesterday that a four-year contract extension offer was ratified by engineers but rejected by technical workers.

Boeing says its professional unit employees will be covered by the ratified contract that expires in 2026 and the technical unit will remain covered by the existing contract through 2022.

Separately, leasing company BOC Aviation says it agrees to buy 22 787-8 aircraft from Boeing; financial details are not provided.

Also, a Boeing employee at the Everett, Wash., widebody jet plant tested positive for the coronavirus and is now in quarantine and receiving treatment.

The company is asking co-workers of the infected employee who were in close contact to remain home to self-quarantine.