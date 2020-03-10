Amazon target raised on international growth potential

Cowen (Outperform) raises its Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) target by $50 to $2,700. The company has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.

Analyst John Blackledge cites internal surveys showing that Amazon's "eCommerce opportunity outside the U.S. is larger than the Street appreciates."

The analyst sees an "ample runway" for non-U.S. growth with the potential for "outsized adoption by younger cohorts" in the UK, Germany, and Japan.

Blackledge estimates non-U.S. Prime subscription growth of 9% CAGR between 2020 and 2025, above the 3% U.S. CAGR.

Cowen calls Amazon its top pick for 2020.