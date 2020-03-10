Jefferies likes United Therapeutics in premarket analyst action

Appili Therapeutics (APLI CN) initiated with Buy rating and C$4 (602% upside) price target at Maxim Group.

Aphria (OTC:APHA) initiated with Hold rating and C$4.50 (7% upside) price target at Stifel. Shares up 9% premarket in the U.S.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) initiated with Buy rating and $21 (84% upside) price target at Benchmark.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) initiated with Buy rating and $10 (268% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

HEXO Corp. (OTC:HEXO) initiated with Sell rating and C$1.15 (10% downside risk) price target at Stifel. Shares up 12% premarket in U.S.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) initiated with Neutral rating at Guggenheim.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) upgraded to Overweight with a $19 (62% upside) price target at Wells Fargo. Shares up 6% premarket.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) upgraded to Buy with a $123 (35% upside) price target at Jefferies.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) downgraded to Underperform with a $36 (20% downside risk) price target at Jefferies. Shares up 1% premarket.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) downgraded to Underperform with a $52 (20% downside risk) at Jefferies.