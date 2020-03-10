U.S. airlines set to rally amid dramatic adjustments

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) are allowing passengers to rebook tickets through April 30 without paying fees to change flights due to the uncertainty about traveling during the coronavirus outbreak.

American is the latest carrier to cut back capacity, saying it will reduce its international capacity for its summer peak schedule by 10% and cut April domestic capacity by 7.5%.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) advises investors not to rely on its 2020 outlook. The airliner company is trimming capacity by 5% in April.

Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) CEO Gary Kelly is taking a 10% pay cut due to the low level of bookings at the carrier. Southwest also says it will keep its options open for 737 MAX deliveries if there is no recovery in demand. That's another potential headwind for Boeing (NYSE:BA) heading into summer.