Dick's +11% after strong holiday quarter

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) races higher in early trading after delivering a 5.3% comp in Q4 to smash the consensus estimate for a 3.2% gain. Dick's says transaction and ticket growth was strong during a quarter that was challenged by warmer weather than expected and a shorter holiday season.

The retailer saw gross margin improve 70 bps Y/Y to 28.6% of sales to top the consensus mark of 28.2%.

Looking ahead, Dick's sees comparable sales growth being flat to up 2% vs. +1.9% consensus and EPS of $3.60 to $4.00 vs. $3.84 consensus. The company expects to open nine new Dick's Sporting Goods stores and six new Golf Galaxy stores in 2020. "We are excited to continue to focus on and enhance our 2019 strategies, which include optimizing our inventory and floor space, delivering differentiated merchandising and driving athlete engagement across all channels. Our outlook balances this enthusiasm with a degree of caution over the coronavirus and how it may impact our business," says Dick's CEO Edward Stack.

Shares of Dick's are up 11.17% premarket to $38.33.

Previously: Dick's Sporting Goods EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (March 10)