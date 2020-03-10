White House economic plan for virus response 'not there right now' - CNBC

The White House isn't yet ready to unveil specific economic proposals in response to the spreading impact of Covid-19, CNBC reports, citing administration officials.

Yesterday, President Trump said that a payroll tax cut and other stimulus measures may be in the works. He said yesterday evening that he would hold a press conference Tuesday to announce an economic plan.

"That was news to everyone on the inside," one official told CNBC.

As for the actual details of an economic plan, "it's not there right now," an official said. "A lot of details need to be worked out."

Trump's schedule for today includes a 5:30 PM ET media briefing for his coronavirus task force.

