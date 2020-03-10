Goldman, Telos Clean Energy form JV for solar power projects

Goldman Sachs Group's (NYSE:GS) Alternative Energy Investing Group and Telos Clean Energy form a joint venture to develop, build, own, and operate distributed solar power projects.

The projects are expected to sell power to commercial, industrial, and municipal customers.

Goldman Sachs can invest up to $275M to finance the activities of the JV and own assets, combining financing provided by several parties through tax equity, debt and sponsor investments into a single capital source.

Telos Clean Energy will provide development and construction expertise to originate, execute and asset manage the portfolio.