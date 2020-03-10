Cenovus Energy cuts 2020 capex by 32%, total production by 5%

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) +23.2% pre-market, trying to rebound from yesterday's 52% shellacking, after saying it will cut its full-year capital spending by 32% and temporarily suspend its crude-by-rail program.

Cenovus' revised budget calls for C$900M-C$1.B vs. its previous plan for C$1.3B-C$1.5, while total production is forecast to drop to 432K-486K boe/day from 472K-496K boe/day previously.

As a result of the temporary crude-by-rail suspension, Cenovus says it will no longer be making use of credits under Alberta's special production allowance program, so the company now sees 2020 oil sands output of 350K-400K bbl/day, ~6% lower than previous guidance.

Cenovus says capital originally budgeted for potential phase H expansions at Christina Lake and Foster Creek to sanction-ready status this year has been placed on hold, and the majority of remaining planned capital spending at the Deep Basin and Marten Hills operations has been suspended.