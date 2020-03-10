Nissan tightens the reins

Nissan Motor (OTCPK:NSANY) is expected to pull out of a venture capital fund that includes Renault SA (OTC:RNSDF) and Mitsubishi Motors (OTCPK:MMTOF) in a cost-cutting move, sources tell Reuters.

Underpinning the decision, Mitsubishi Motors told an alliance meeting last week that it would no longer continue to pour money into the fund and Nissan saw sales fall off 80% Y/Y in China last month.

A formal decision by Nissan is expected by the end of the month.

Shares of Nissan rose 2.75% earlier today in Tokyo.