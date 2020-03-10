Ring Energy says no new drilling until oil price stabilizes

Ring Energy (NYSEMKT:REI) +33.8% pre-market after saying it will cease further drilling until commodity pricing stabilizes, and previously announced 2020 capex is under review.

Ring says its preliminary FY 2020 capex included the drilling of 18 new horizontal wells on its Northwest Shelf asset, and four have been drilled according to plan, but no further new drilling will take place for now.

The company says it continues to have serious discussions related to selling its Delaware Basin asset, and by curtailing any future new drilling, it is freeing up future cash flow which could be used for debt reduction.