At Home Group rally on improved Q4 preliminary results

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) expects preliminary Q4 and FY2020 net sales, comparable store sales and pro forma adjusted EPS above the high end of previous outlook.

The Company expects Q4 net sales of $397.7M vs. previous guidance range of high end of $385M to $393M; Comparable sales of -3.1% from high end of -6% to -4% and adjusted EPS of ~$0.37 vs. prior guidance of $0.33 to $0.36.

The Company expects FY2020 net sales of $1365M vs. previous range of high end of $1352M to $1360M; Comparable sales of -1.7% from high end of -2.6% to -2% and adjusted EPS of ~$0.57 vs. prior guidance of $0.53 to $0.56.

The company plans to hold a conference call to review Q4 and FY2020 earnings results on March 24, 2020.