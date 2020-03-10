Wedbush 'firmly bullish' on Microsoft

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives says Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares look attractive after the sell-off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ives remains "firmly bullish," saying that even a 10%+ "haircut" to the cloud and enterprise drivers leaves "what we value as a $900 billion to $1 trillion valuation cloud franchise."

The analyst sees continuing volatility in the coming weeks, but Wedbush says Microsoft "remains the best way to play the transformational cloud shift for the coming years."

Wedbush maintains an Outperform rating and $210 target. Microsoft has a Bullish average SA Author's rating.