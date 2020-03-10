Activist Litt threatens proxy fight at American Homes 4 Rent

Jonathan Litt's Land & Buildings Investment Management nominates Craig Melcher for American Homes 4 Rent's (NYSE:AMH) board, saying AMH has reneged on its promise to refresh its board.

Melcher, who is president of Land & Buildings, has almost 20 years' experience as a "thought leader in the REIT industry," including as a sell-side analyst.

"We hope that the board will do the right thing for AMH shareholders by appointing Craig to the board and avoiding a potentially costly and distracting proxy contest," Land & Buildings said in a statement.

Land & Buildings views five of its 11 current board members as insiders — three are current AMH employees, one is the founder's daughter, and one holds a leadership role at another company founded by AMH founder Wayne Hughes.

