Moody's negative on Newell Brands

Moody's drops its unsecured rating on Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) to Ba1 and keeps a Negative outlook.

"The downgrade reflects Moody's view that weak operating performance, a rising dividend payout ratio and Newell's decision to retain a collection of commercial products businesses will sustain high financial leverage. Newell's sales continue to decline and the reinvestment necessary to restore revenue growth and improve market share will make it challenging to meaningfully reduce leverage through earnings growth. Competitive pressures from factors such as private label offerings and changing consumer buying habits, as well as the economic drag from the coronavirus fallout also limit earnings growth potential over the next year. Moody's views maintaining the dividend despite divestitures that reduce the earnings base as aggressive financial management that is increasing the dividend payout ratio, weakening free cash flow and further impeding deleveraging."

The ratings agency says the negative outlook reflects uncertainty about Newell's ability and willingness to steadily reduce leverage over the next 12 months. The uncertainty around the evolving nature of Newell's strategic priorities and restructuring plans, competitive pressures and management turnover are also cited.