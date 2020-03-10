California Resources cuts capital to mechanical integrity level

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) +6.2% pre-market after announcing plans to cut capital spending to a level that maintains the mechanical integrity of its facilities, due to the fluctuations in the crude oil markets.

The company says it has "effectively ceased investment in its internally funded field development and growth projects until the company sees a higher degree of market clarity," after being on pace to invest less than $35M of internally funded capital during Q1.

CRC says it has monetized all of its crude oil hedge positions following Q1 to enhance its flexibility.

"We have experienced this type of price drop previously and will implement our low-price playbook, just as we did in 2016," the company says.