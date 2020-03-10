Analysts bullish on launching Activision Blizzard title

Oppenheimer upgrades Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from Perform to Outperform with a $68 target, a 19% upside.

The firm cites the recent sell-off creating an attractive entry point.

More action: Firms are positive on ATVI this morning after the company announced that Call of Duty: Warzone would debut today.

Morgan Stanley (Overweight, $70 PT) thinks the launch "could add 4% upside to ‘20e EPS even if with only 20mn players" due to the high-margin revenue dollars.

KeyBanc (Overweight, $68) says that its "base case suggests $150M in annual net revenue contribution" based on an analysis of similar games.