Analysts bullish on launching Activision Blizzard title

Oppenheimer upgrades Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from Perform to Outperform with a $68 target, a 19% upside.
The firm cites the recent sell-off creating an attractive entry point.
More action: Firms are positive on ATVI this morning after the company announced that Call of Duty: Warzone would debut today.
Morgan Stanley (Overweight, $70 PT) thinks the launch "could add 4% upside to ‘20e EPS even if with only 20mn players" due to the high-margin revenue dollars.
KeyBanc (Overweight, $68) says that its "base case suggests $150M in annual net revenue contribution" based on an analysis of similar games.
ATVI shares are up 3.8% pre-market to $59.50.
