Fed accepts $123.6B of securities in overnight repo operations

The New York Fed's Open Market Trading Desk accepts all $123.6B of securities submitted under its expanded overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operations.

$95.2B of Treasury securities were submitted, $250M of agency securities, and $28.15B of mortgage-backed securities.

Under its two-week term-repo operations, $45B were accepted of the $93.0B of securities submitted — $27.39B of Treasury securities were accepted of $64.8B submitted; no agency securities were accepted of $1.0B submitted; and $17.6B of mortgage-backed securities were accepted of $27.2B submitted.

Previously: Fed boosts repo operations in response to virus-driven market turmoil (March 9)

