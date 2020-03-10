Nomura sees cruise line recovery in 2021

It's not easy to figure what might happen with the cruise line industry, but Nomura Instinet is taking a pretty whack at it this morning.

"Based on recent conversations with travel agents and industry operators, we are reflecting the impact of a 50% decline in new bookings and elevated cancellations in our 2020 industry revenue and EPS forecasts, followed by a partial recovery in 2021," writes analyst Harry Curtis.

Importantly, Curtis says bankruptcies are not an issue for Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) and Carnival (NYSE:CCL).

Curtis and team assign a price target of $66 to RCL, $37 to NCLH and $23 to CCL with a view toward 2021.

Nomura's math: "We assume that investors ascribe the industry’s lowest multiple (11x) to CCL because its ROIC will be the industry’s lowest, and its aggressive new build program will result in the industry’s highest leverage ratio (unless it cuts its dividend). We use a 13x multiple on RCL and 12x on NCLH 2021E EPS, which may still be too conservative if the recovery in demand is quicker than the market anticipates today. Based on last night’s close and our new forecasts, we see 85% upside in NCLH and 37% in RCL. We believe CCL is fairly valued using the same methodology."