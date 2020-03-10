Daré Bio's DARE-BV1 Fast Track'd for bacterial vaginosis; shares up 17% premarket

Nano cap Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) is up 17% premarket on modest volume in reaction to its announcement that the FDA has granted Fast Track status for DARE-BV1 for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis (BV) in women, a Qualified Infectious Disease Product-tagged indication.

DARE-BV1 is a thermosetting bioadhesive hydrogel containing clindamycin phosphate 2% being developed for one-time vaginal administration for the treatment of BV.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.