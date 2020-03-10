Chevron says studying cuts to spending, production - Reuters

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) +7.8% pre-market after saying it is looking at ways to cut spending, which could lead to lower near-term production, in the wake of the oil price collapse, according to Reuters.

The first oil major to confirm it is reassessing its spending plans, Chevron says it already was targeting $2B in cost savings.

Chevron says it "has seen similar downturns before and is well positioned for a low price environment."

CEO Mike Wirth said last week that the company would stick to its capital spending plan of $19B-$22B annually through 2024.