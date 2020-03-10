ET, OXY among premarket gainers

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) +67% after yesterday's 72% plunge.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) +47% on received clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to be acquired by Germany's Infineon Technologies.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) +45% on achieving key milestones in an early development program in corn to evaluate novel seed yield traits.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) +42% as oil market mayhem whacks U.S. high-yield market.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) +37% on cutting full-year capex by $500M.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) +36% .

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) +32% .

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) +28% as crude oil bounces.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) +26% on advancement of coronavirus vaccine.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) +25% on cutting 2020 capex by 32%.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) +25% .

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) +24% .

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) +23% .

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) +23% on prelim figure.

Apache (NYSE:APA) +21% as crude oil bounces.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) +21% .

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) +18% .

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) +18% on announcement that the FDA has granted Fast Track status for DARE-BV1 for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in women, a Qualified Infectious Disease Product-tagged indication.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) +17% .

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) +17% .

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) +16% as oil market mayhem whacks U.S. high-yield market.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) +13% .

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) +12% .

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) +13% .

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) +13% .

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) +12% .