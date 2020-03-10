ET, OXY among premarket gainers

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) +67% after yesterday's 72% plunge.
Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) +47% on received clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to be acquired by Germany's Infineon Technologies.
Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) +45% on achieving key milestones in an early development program in corn to evaluate novel seed yield traits.
SM Energy (NYSE:SM) +42% as oil market mayhem whacks U.S. high-yield market.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) +37% on cutting full-year capex by $500M.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) +36%.
Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) +32%.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) +28% as crude oil bounces.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) +26% on advancement of coronavirus vaccine.
Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) +25% on cutting 2020 capex by 32%.
Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) +25%.
Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) +24%.
Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) +23%.
At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) +23% on prelim figure.
Apache (NYSE:APA) +21% as crude oil bounces.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) +21%.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) +18%.
Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) +18% on announcement that the FDA has granted Fast Track status for DARE-BV1 for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in women, a Qualified Infectious Disease Product-tagged indication.
Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) +17%.
Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) +17%.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) +16% as oil market mayhem whacks U.S. high-yield market.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) +13%.
Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) +12%.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) +13%.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) +13%.
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) +12%.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) +16%.