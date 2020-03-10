McKesson up 3% on overprescribed exchange offer for SpinCo shares

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) reports that its offer to stockholders to exchange its common shares for shares of PF2 SpinCo, which holds MCK's interest in Change Healthcare LLC, is overprescribed.

About 98.2M of MCK shares were tendered, of which ~15.4M were accepted in exchange for ~176M SpinCo shares (1:11.4086 ratio).

SpinCo will be merged with and into Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG), a healthcare data and analytics provider, enabling MCK to exit its investment.