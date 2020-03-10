Covia down ~6% on lower sales and adjusted EBITDA; reports wider net loss
Mar. 10, 2020 9:29 AM ETCovia Holdings Corporation (CVIA)CVIABy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Covia (NYSE:CVIA) down 5.8% in pre-market as Q4 earnings came in below expectations.
- Adjusted EBITDA reached $0.1M, compared to $43.9M in Q4 2018, due to negative impact of pricing declines for proppants and lower Northern White volumes.
- Volumes decreased 16% both sequentially and Y/Y to 6.6M tons, driven by lower Energy volumes; significant decline in volumes resulted in placing ~6,000 rail cars in storage and the Company incurred excess railcar and idled plant costs of $14.2M.
- Revenues decreased 29% Y/Y to $313.3M
- Posted wider net loss of $1.3B from $48M last year quarter, driven by a $1,426.4M impairment charge primarily related to Northern White sand and logistical assets.
- For Q1 2020, CVIA expects Industrial volumes in the range of 3.3M - 3.4M tons and Energy volumes to be up 10% to 15% sequentially, with adjusted EBITDA between $22M and $27M.
- Previously: Covia EPS of -$9.54 (March 10)