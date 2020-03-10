Credit Suisse sees Ulta Beauty outperforming other softlines

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti notes that retailers in the specialty softlines category potentially at ongoing risk to the coronavirus outbreak include Lululemon (LULU N/A ) as a high-multiple/high-expectation stock and J.C. Penney (JCP N/A ), Macy's (M N/A ), Kohl's (KSS N/A ) and Nordstrom (JWN N/A ) as high-debt leverage stocks.

On the flip side, Binetti and team see upside for Ulta Beauty (ULTA N/A ).

"Importantly, on a relative basis, we see some mitigating factors for ULTA (more suburban-focused store fleet vs Coronavirus impacting more urban areas thus far, beauty category likely to bounce back to full replacement cycle speed more quickly post Coronavirus vs other categories). With ULTA’s idiosyncratic stock pressures already well-known (e.g. ongoing tough color cosmetic industry trends), along with some mitigating factors if a tougher US Coronavirus outlook materializes, we think ULTA is positioned well to be a relative outperformer within our coverage."